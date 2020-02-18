India to tour Australia, England

NEW DELHI: India will play a day-night Test in Australia this year and another during England’s visit in 2021, cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said.

The decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows January’s meeting with a Cricket Australia delegation led by chairman Earl Eddings.Australia have pushed for more pink-ball Tests, which are favourably timed for spectators and TV audiences as they continue into the evening, as they host India in a four-match series in December-January.

“Day-night Test will happen and we will make a public announcement — the second Test against England next year.”