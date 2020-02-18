PPP took measuresto safeguard rightsof minority: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the greatest challenge faced by minorities in Pakistan is related to their security and protection.

Addressing a seminar on Monday, the PPP leader said that it was unfortunate that promises made to minorities by Quaid e Azam and later by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto hadn’t been fulfilled. He said the PPP governments took measures to safeguard their rights, adding its contribution to minorities had been greater than all other political forces.

He said a war waged by any state in the name of religion could never come to end as once it was finished, it would restart amongst different sects. He said the situation couldn’t improve until the state was run under democratic norms and for the purpose the option of legislation and its implementation was present.

He said the need of the hour was to understand the actual challenge confronted by the state and asked whether citizens in Pakistan, devoid of their religion, sect etc were given equal rights in Pakistan.

He asked whether a Muslim factory owner in the country was giving due rights to Muslim labourers working under his command. He said the answer to this question was ‘no’ because the actual problem was the class difference and the need of the hour was to launch a struggle to end the prevailing exploitation in the name of class.

Citing India, he said state affairs had no link with religious followings, adding if Indian Prime Minister Modi uses religion to run the state, it would multiply the trouble.

The seminar was also addressed PPP leaders Chaudhry Manzur, Aslam Gill, senior journalist Suhail Warraich whereas party member, Usman Saleem Malik, former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Shahida Jabeen, Munawwar Anjum and others were also present.