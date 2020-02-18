close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs100/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs100/tola in the local market on Monday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates dropped to Rs90,800/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also went down Rs86 to Rs77,846. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $3 to $1,581/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.

