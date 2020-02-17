Wild cat kills animals in Balakot

A wildcat has killed several animals in Tungar area of Balakot tehsil during the last couple of days.

The wildcat, which according to locals came down to residential areas in search of food from the snow-clad mountains, killed over a dozen animals and injured many others. A former local councillor, Mohammad Shahjehan, told reporters in Balakot that people of Tungar and adjoining villages were scared of the presence of dangerous wild cat in their area and wanted an action by Wildlife Department to catch and release it into its natural habitat. “Our village is located in Hungrai union council close to a snow-capped mountain and this exotic wildlife species comes down in search of food sometimes,” said Shahjehan.

He said that people couldn’t even go to mosques and neighbouring villages because of the horror spread all around owing to the presence of this wild animal in the area. In another incident in Pairan area here, a swine attacked and injured one Obaid Ali. The 9-year-old victim was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition, according to doctors, was out of danger.