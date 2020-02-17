close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Weapons recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: The police on Sunday claimed to have seized a cache of weapons and arrested two persons in the district . On a tip-off, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan formed a team led by DSP Tayyeb Jan and SHO Ajab Durrani, who recovered 45 pistols from a car along with chargers and fire pens. Nadeem Khan and Fazal Wahid, residents of Sakhakot, were also arrested on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan