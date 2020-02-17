Weapons recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHT BHAI: The police on Sunday claimed to have seized a cache of weapons and arrested two persons in the district . On a tip-off, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan formed a team led by DSP Tayyeb Jan and SHO Ajab Durrani, who recovered 45 pistols from a car along with chargers and fire pens. Nadeem Khan and Fazal Wahid, residents of Sakhakot, were also arrested on the spot.
