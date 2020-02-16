Folau to make first appearance for Catalans Dragons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons’ starting line-up for their game against Castleford.
Folau, 30, scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.
His arrival in Super League has been met with condemnation from other clubs and sparked a rule change to allow the competition to prevent “controversial signings” in the future.
It will be Folau’s return to the 13-a-side code after a decade playing Australian rules football and union.
Dragons coach Steve McNamara said Folau “deserves” a second chance. “I felt it was right and he deserved the opportunity, it shouldn’t be a life sentence,” he told the BBC earlier this week.
