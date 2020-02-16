Passion Club triumphant

LAHORE: Passion Club beat Insaf Cricket Club by 4 wickets in the friendly cricket match played at the PCSIR ground.

Scores: Insaf Club 276 (M Asad 113, Aurangzaib 45, M Hafeez 40, Aizad Asad 3/30, Hassan 3/39, Nusha 2/41). Passion Club 276 for 6 (Aizad Asad 123, Ahmad 43, Irfan 30, Nusha 25*). Patron Passion Club Asadur Rehman gave away man of the match to Aizad Asad.