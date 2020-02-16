close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
AAP victory

Newspost

 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently handed a crushing defeat to the ruling BJP government in Delhi’s local elections, as per reports. This result clearly shows that ordinary Indian people, who oppose the extremist agenda of PM Modi, are far more numerous than those who preach divisive and hate filled propaganda, especially against Muslims. For 12 years, I worked and interacted with Indian colleagues in a Saudi university. I found them to be quite friendly towards us Pakistanis.

Many of our traits were similar, including our basic language (Urdu/Hindi), customs etc. To me, India’s present dilemma looks akin to our own situation a few years ago when terrorism and extremism held sway. I am sure that with the right frame of mind and with a focus on regional peace and prosperity, India’s Aam Aadmi Party is ensured further success in the coming years.

M Masud Butt

Lahore

