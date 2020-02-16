close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
HEC approves admission through DEP to SUIT

Islamabad

 
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved admissions through Distance Education Programmes (DEP) to Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT), Peshawar, says a press release.

According to the letter written by HEC to the SUIT administration, the HEC has approved admissions through Distance Education programs to SUIT at approved distance education centers (DECs) in Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for undergraduate subjects in arts including humanities, social sciences, education, business and commerce.

The intended students, residents of Islamabad who want to get admission in SUIT through distance education programs could contact at DECs in Islamabad and students resident in different areas of KP could contact SUIT in Peshawar and others centers set up in other districts of the province.

The students could get all information about admission through distance education programs from information center of SUIT in the areas. The university website www.suit.edu.pk could be visited for further information in this regard.

