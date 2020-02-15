3 killed in DI Khan firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people, including a teenaged girl, were killed in separate firing incidents, police said on Friday.

The first incident took place in Rodha village in the jurisdiction of University Police Station when an accused opened fire on one Muhammad Ramazan at a shop.

He was injured in the firing and wash rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the accused also shot injured his uncle Umar Daraz, 60, who also died of wounds at hospital.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the pistol used in the crime. A case was registered against him.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be an enmity.

Meanwhile, two accused Zahid and Mushtaq allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on a woman and her daughter at their home in Ghareebabad a locality in the limit of Nawab Police Station.

The woman escaped unhurt while her daughter, 19, sustained injuries in the firing and succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene. The police registered a case.