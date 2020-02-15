‘Donkey King’ now being screened in Peru

KARACHI: The Donkey King is the only Pakistani film which has explored new territories. The film has been released in 7 different countries including Turkey, South Korea, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Spain and it was recently in a 7th country i.e Peru. 2018’s mega hit blockbuster has been dubbed in 7 different languages including Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, Korean, Spanish, Basque and Catalan.

In addition, the film minted phenomenal numbers at the Box Office in Pakistan. This is truly a matter of great pride for Pakistan. Aziz Jindani has been able to do, what no one could do in the 70 years history of Pakistani cinema. He has explored and ventured into markets which no Pakistani film had penetrated before. He has shown that a Pakistani film can be released in various different territories. Not only did The Donkey King acquire fame and prestige from so many different countries, it was also commercially successful.

Aziz Jindani truly deserves to be put on the highest possible pedestal in Pakistan for his commendable achievement. He rightfully deserves to be awarded for opening the doors of the outer-world for Pakistani films. Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind The Donkey King, and the man behind Pakistan’s first and most popular superhero animated series has stated, The Donkey King has so far had theatrical release in 9 countries: Korea, Spain, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Turkey. Hopefully we will get to double digits soon.

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.