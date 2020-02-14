Dasti granted bail in oil theft case

close
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Thursday granted protective bail to Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti in an oil theft case. The LHC Multan Bench also suspended the decision of the Muzaffargarh magistrate and granted protective bail to Dasti till February 20. The court observed in its remarks that Dasti was kept in illegal detention and ordered his immediate release from the jail.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed of the LHC Multan Bench headed the court proceedings on a petition filed by Jamshed Dasti. In a petition, Jamshed Dasti said that Muzaffargarh police had registered a fabricated against him and victimised him politically. He said that he would contest a false case in his defence as the oil tanker theft charge was baseless.

Earlier, the Muzaffargarh police arrested Jamshed Dasti on February 5 from Multan on the charge of stealing oil from a tanker. Dasti was also a suspect in an alleged oil tanker robbery occurred in December 2019. Muzaffargarh Qureshi police had registered a case against him for being involved in robbing an oil tanker and kidnapping the drivers and helpers of the tanker. The police had registered the case under sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

