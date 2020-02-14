PML-Q to support Usman Buzdar whether he delivers or not: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PML-Q will support Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whether he delivers or not.

Addressing a big gathering in Cheema House, Sargodha, he said that if people are in difficulty then political parties should come forward for solution with positive thinking, many opportunities keep coming for politics, country belongs to all of us not of one political party, there should be no division in political parties over national interest, at least one agenda should be such on which all parties agree. The PA Speaker said local bodies can redress all people’s grievances, including price hike. The PML-Q will fully participate in local governments election, Tanzeela Bibi will be our candidate from Sargodha.

He said that when our alliance with PTI took place, Imran Khan said to me that difference between us and opposition is only of two seats, can you manage it, I said that you do not worry I will do everything with my experience, you see today that only with difference of two seats we have done record legislation in Punjab Assembly.

He said that during our tenure local governments system was very strong, we had fully empowered District Nazim. Had local bodies been here this storm of price hike could have been controlled, he said adding that only local bodies could resolve people’s issues. Imran Khan has good intention and feels pain for the country, but I have to say this with regret that every party is doing politics, not thinking about the country and the poor, all parties should present positive proposals for Pakistan and poor people in the interest of the country by brushing aside their interests. He said that we have to take economy upward, bring Pakistan at stable level, during my tenure as the chief minister GDP growth rate had gone up to 8.5 percent, I have always taken criticism of political enemies positively, in politics ego should have been buried and we should think about the country.

Talking to the media afterwards, he said that the PML-Q is supporting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, difficulties which the government was facing in delivering at national and provincial levels we keep on giving suggestions over these. He said there had been lot of improvement in the Punjab Assembly, all members of the assembly would have to show patience and tolerance so that prestige of the assembly is enhanced. In this regard, Speakers of the National and Provincial Assemblies have always been trying that the House should run smoothly and nicely.

Responding to a question, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would have talked to you about leaking the secret not to me. He said that PTI and our party are going together as such the future of both the parties is also together.

On this occasion, welcoming workers and guests of PTI and Muslim League, Tanzeela Amir Cheema said, “I welcome Ch Pervaiz Elahi on arrival in Qasr-e-Sultan, as the Chief Minister Punjab you made Sargodha an ideal city, with 1122, medical college, concrete roads, watercourses increased the progress of Sargodha. Ch Pervaiz Elahi should put his affectionate hand on our head, we were with them earlier and are also with them today.” She also demanded colony for the journalists of Sargodha.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussein Elahi, Amir Sultan Cheema, Muneeb Cheema, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Bao Rizwan, City President Malik Shakeel Sikander, Sarfraz Gondal and other leaders were also present.

Earlier on arrival in Sargodha, City President Malik Shakeel Sikander and workers warmly welcomed Ch Pervaiz Elahi, raised slogans of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi, profusely garlanded him and showered petals on him.

On reaching Cheema House, Amir Sultan Cheema welcomed Ch Pervaiz Elahi and expressed solidarity by raising hand of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. Big flexes of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi were displayed in whole city.