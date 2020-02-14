close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Telephone exchange opens at FJWU

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Rawalpindi: Dr. Saima Ha­mid, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, inaugurated the digital telephone exchange at the campus here on Thursday.

The inaugurated telephone exchange is the first of its kind in any Public Sector Pakistani university with Primary Rate Interference (PRI) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) facilities. It is the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid to digitise the FJWU Campus and equipped it with the latest technologies to bring it at par with international standards.

The computerized Campus Management System modifications are also in the final stages of implementation. Imran Ijaz, Additional Director ITC, from Information Technology Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University designed this digital number system exchange which has capacity to handle more than 2000 extensions on Campus.

