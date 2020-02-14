SBSA elections held, Irfan elected president

KARACHI: The Sindh Billiards & Snooker Association (SBSA), which has remained generally dormant for better part of the past couple of decades, may finally come alive as a result of its fresh elections conducted by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Thursday, in compliance of the orders of the High Court of Sindh.

“The High Court of Sindh, Karachi, vide its order dated December 4, 2019 of the Constitution Petition No. D-281 of 2019, had appointed the PBSA to act as an administrator, to regulate the affairs of the SBCA to from a truly representative body for the snooker & billiards players of the province of Sindh,” Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, Administrator SBCA, and Honorary Secretary, PBSA, disclosed.

“To implement the order of the High Court of Sindh, the PBSA, as administrator, called a general body meeting of all members of the SBSA to hold the elections for the office-bearers and the committee members at the Movenpick Hotel, Karachi, on Thursday and all eight candidates were elected unopposed for a term of four years,” he added.

According to the results declared by the SBSA Administrator, Muhammad Irfan Moton (President), Nisar Ali Bhagat (Vice President), Naveed Kapadia (Honorary Secretary), Abdul Ghaffar Tayab (Associate Secretary), and Muhammad Ashfaque Ghory (Honorary Treasurer) were the elected office-bearers, while Muhammad Shafiq, Sohail Ahmed Marfani, Muhammad Siddiq Ragadia and Muhammad Hussain were elected as the committee members.

Interestingly, no nomination was received for the post of Office Secretary and the slot remained vacant, shrinking the size of the executive committee of the SBSA to nine instead of the prescribed 10. Unwilling to criticize the past office-bearers of the SBSA, Zulfiqar Ramzi expressed hope that the newly elected set-up will conduct fresh membership drive from all over the province to make it a truly representative body.