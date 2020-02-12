2,000 cops to be deployed ahead of Turkish president visit

Islamabad : More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the federal capital for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan among other senior officials of the department, here on Tuesday. The DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) would monitor all the affairs pertaining to security. There will be special routes during the arrival of guests while bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would ensure the safety of route and the venue where guests are staying. An alternate traffic plan would also be in place to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city.