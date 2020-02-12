Entries invited for young artists exhibition

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council is seeking submissions for the 16th Annual Young Artists Exhibition to be held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The last day for submissions for the “Young Artists Exhibition” by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is 27th February. This exhibition is the most promising attribute of the Alhamra Art Gallery in which young artists across the country from several different art institutes submit their artworks for this exhibition. Alhamra had started this exhibition in 2005. Each participant can submit two artworks which are selected by Director Art and Culture Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

The participants should not be more than 32 years of age and not less than 20 years. Besides, they have to submit a copy of their CNICs. An undertaking will be signed by the participants at the time of submitting their artworks. Two works or less will be submitted by each artist and a panel of distinguished judges and experts from the relevant field will be invited to select top 10 works for awarding cash prizes and awards to the artists. Artworks in the medium of painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, installation, video art and mixed media artworks will be accepted. Photography and calligraphy will not be accepted in this exhibition.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said “It’s a great opportunity for young artists from all over Pakistan to participate in this exhibition and win this competition for their own development. The purpose of the exhibitions is to motivate the youth and encourage them to work in the field of visual arts,” he added.