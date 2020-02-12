close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Chances of rain today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE:Dry weather was observed in the City Tuesday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting Upper and Western parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While cloudy weather is expected in Upper parts. However, rain/ snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, drizzle is expected in Islamabad and Potohar region. Rainfall was recorded at Parachinar, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Dir, Quetta, Chaman, Chakwal and Murree while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba and Kalam. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -18°C while in Lahore, it was 6.2°C and maximum was 22°C.

