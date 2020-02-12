Shaikh assures ABC of support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday assured a visiting delegation of the American Business Council (ABC) of all out support to businesses, as the government believed in investment and export-led growth.

The adviser highlighted the government policies and measures aimed at facilitating the business and investment climate in the country with focus on ease of doing business, which had been acknowledged by the World Bank as well.

He said the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses and provide them with a level-playing field, as the government believed in investment and export-led growth which was more durable and sustainable.

Lauding the efforts made by the government to promote investment in the country, the delegation shared a number of recommendations and proposals related to taxation, sale of IT products, tariff rationalisation of imported goods, ports and shipping, and registration processes.