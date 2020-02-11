Woman found strangled to death

The body of a woman was found on Monday in Korangi Industrial Area. Police reached the scene after being informed by locals.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said that an initial medical report suggested that the woman was tortured and strangled to death.

Police said the murderers dumped her body at an abandoned place. However, the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, investigators added.Police have registered a first information report and are investigating the incident