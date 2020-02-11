close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Corresponded
February 11, 2020

Woman found strangled to death

Karachi

OC
Our Corresponded
February 11, 2020

The body of a woman was found on Monday in Korangi Industrial Area. Police reached the scene after being informed by locals.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said that an initial medical report suggested that the woman was tortured and strangled to death.

Police said the murderers dumped her body at an abandoned place. However, the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, investigators added.Police have registered a first information report and are investigating the incident

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi