Mainly cold dry weather likely in most parts

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However rain (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET office reported.
