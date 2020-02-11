MoU signed to upgrade special education institutions

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between University of Education andSpecial Education Department Punjab.

According to a press release, as per the MoU both the parties will enhance cooperation to upgrade the system of special education institutions to provide quality services including skill development, socialising economic empowerment, recreation and sports, etc. Both the parties agreed to extend effective cooperation for under taking joint programmes, workshops, trainings, seminars and conferences, for enhancing the capacity of faculty at both pre and in services levels. It was agreed to foster joint academic and research work in areas of common interests through joint activities.

According to the MoU, Special Education Department will establish a centre of excellence at University of Education which will be a shared facility for both parties to provide leadership, best practices, research, support and training for special education students, faculty and staff. University of Education will facilitate to develop, review and revise curriculum of special education at all levels.

University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Secretary Special Education Department Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari signed the MoU.

Child protection: Child Protection Bureau has launched a campaign on the directions of the chief minister to create awareness among children in the district. Child Protection Unit’s Kasur team reached a shanty town in Kasur, educated the children and the communities on how to protect the children. They told them about good touch, bad touch and informed them about helpline of CPWB 1121. They also distributed pamphlets among them on the same subject.