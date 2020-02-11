PU rally expresses solidarity with China

LAHORE:Teachers and students of Punjab University along with Chinese students have expressed solidarity with China and its people coping with coronavirus.

In this regard, a rally was taken out by PU Department of Political Science in which the participants were carrying placards inscribed with “We Stand with China”.

Department of Political Science Chairperson Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Prof Dr Rana Ejaz, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, students of the department and Chinese students of the university participated in the rally.

The rally concluded outside vice chancellor’s office and turned into demonstration to express solidarity with China.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram and other officials also participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said Chinese were a great nation and it had coped with many crises in the past. He said Chinese people were fighting coronavirus bravery and they would come out of this problem too.

He said Pakistan government and the nation stood with China at this critical time and ‘we felt that propaganda was also being fanned to exaggerate the situation’. He said Pakistan and China were time-tested friends and ‘we would always stand with each other at all difficult times.’