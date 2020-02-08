close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

PHP to start tree plantation drive

National

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has decided to launch a tree plantation campaign to reduce environmental pollution under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme on the direction of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir.

The PHP would start campaign in all the districts of the province from Feb 15 to Feb 29. All the regional SPs have been directed by PHP Additional IG Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan in this regard. All 355 checkpoints of PHP will participate in the campaign. Total 710,000 saplings will be planted during this 15 days campaign.

