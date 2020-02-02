Youths should get ready to bring about real change: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the youth to get ready to bring about real change in Pakistan as the system of pick and choose would no more work in the country.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Islami Jamiat Talba at Punjab University on Saturday, he said the PTI had deceived the young generation by making tall claims to change their destiny but turned them desperate in only 18 months. “The PTI government has manufacturing faults, it does not enjoy the true mandate and it lacks the ability to run the country,” he added. The JI chief said although previous governments contributed a lot to push the country to the present stage but the Imran Khan regime proved itself worse than its predecessors. Khan’s team, he added, completely ruined the economy and destroyed the education and health sectors by handing over them to private contractors. The only job of the IMF team, which the lending agency had imposed on the country, was to suck the blood of the poor masses, he said, adding the entire system was on the ventilator and taking the last breath.

Senator Siraj expressed concern over the silence of the UN and international community on Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said it seemed that Islamabad had also abandoned the people of Kashmir. He, however, added the people of Pakistan were standing with their brethren and would never leave them alone in their quest for freedom from the Indian yoke. He said the nation would mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and commitment on Feb 5. He said the Muslim world should jointly propose the line of action for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine. He said the students of the IJT were the hope of the nation and defenders of ideological and physical boundaries of the country. He said enforcement of Islamic Shariah was the solution to the country’s problems. He said the JI would bring about real change if voted to power.

Addressing the office-bearers of Islami Jamiat Talaba, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch expressed serious concerns over the exorbitant rise in prices of essential commodities, saying the government claims to bring betterment in the economy is an act of rubbing salt into the wounds of the masses. “Surge of 40 percent in country’s debt and rise of Rs387 billion in revenue shortfall are the proofs of the flawed economic policies of the PTI government,” he said, adding that situation would become out of control if the PTI failed to fix the economy before the next budget. He said the education sector was also on the verge of collapse and it was the least priority of the rulers.

JI naib ameer Rashid Naseem also voiced the same concern over the deteriorating situation of the economy and said inflation and unemployment had broken all previous records, leaving the masses in desperate situation. He said the JI was the only party that could put the country on the path to development if voted to power.