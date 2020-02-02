Pakistan recall Bilal, Faheem for first BD Test

KARACHI: Pakistan have recalled off-spinner Bilal Asif and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the ICC World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7-11.



The duo have been rewarded for their stellar performances on the domestic circuit. Bilal accumulated 43 wickets from nine Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, while Faheem has been drafted in the side due to his all-round skills that were backed by his six wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Two changes have been made in the side that was named for the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Sri Lanka. Kashif Bhatti and Usman Shinwari have been left out, but they remain in the red-ball plans and have been advised to continue their training and preparation.

While Kashif didn’t play against Sri Lanka, Usman made his only appearance in the Rawalpindi Test where he took one for 54.

Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said the changes have been made according to the team’s requirement.

“We have followed the horses for courses policy for the Test against Bangladesh. I know the two players who have been left out will be disappointed, but they remain firmly within our plans for the red-ball cricket we are scheduled to play later this year,” he said.

“Kashif Bhatti has paved the way for Bilal Asif considering there are left-handed batters in the Bangladesh top and middle-order, while Faheem Ashraf has been preferred over Usman Shinwari due to his all-round abilities.

“Following our convincing victory in Karachi, I don’t envisage any major changes in the playing line-up but we have tried to cover all our bases just in case the wicket has any surprises for us.

“We ended 2019 on a high with a victory over Sri Lanka and have made a good start to 2020 by winning the T20I series against Bangladesh. I understand the Test will be a different ball game but I am optimistic we will maintain our good form and translate that into another strong performance that will contribute significantly in the overall confidence building of the Test side.

“We are aiming to collect maximum points from the two upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh so that when we take the field for the Lord’s Test against England on 30 July, we are in a strong contention for a top-two finish by the end of the 2020-21 season. This is what our aspiration is and that’s what are aiming and striving for.”

Bilal has played five Tests so far, collecting 16 wickets, including a six-wicket haul on debut against Australia in Dubai in 2018. Ashraf last played a Test in January 2019 in Johannesburg.

The first Test will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11, and Bangladesh will then return to the country in April to play a solitary ODI and the second Test, both in Karachi. The Pakistan Super League, also to be played in Pakistan in its entirety, will be played between the second and third legs of Bangladesh’s tour. The first leg included a three-match T20I series, in January, which Pakistan won 2-0, after the third match was washed out.

Both Tests will be part of the ICC Test Championship, where Pakistan are currently placed fourth, with 80 points from four games.

Misbah rued the lengthy gap between the two Tests and said that it could disrupt the “rhythm” of the players.

“It’s very difficult not only for me but for the players too,” Misbah said. “If the player has scored a century in his last Test and then plays after a gap, it’s too difficult. When you play back-to-back Test series it gives you rhythm. It’s a very tricky situation for the team when you play with a gap of two-three months.”