Two murdered in Sargodha incidents

SARGODHA: Two people were murdered and three others sustained injuries in separate incidents of firing in Bhalwal and Jauharabad police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, men of Machi group exchanged firing with their rival Qasab group’s men in old Bhalwal. As a result, Irfan Qasab died on the spot and Ali Raza sustained injuries and Saddam and Nadeem of Machi group also sustained injuries.

In another incident, some assailants shot dead Omar Farooq of village Kundan, tehsil Jauharabad. The injured were shifted to hospital. 9 held for decanting: The police Saturday arrested nine shopkeepers over illegal decanting gas and their outlets.

According to the police spokesman, police teams raided Chak 39/NB, 95/NB, Kotmomin, Bhabhra and arrested nine shopkeepers, including Ikraam, Zeeshan, Hasnain, Atiqur Rehman, Asghar Shahzad and others.

Police have seized dozens of cylinders and other equipment and registered cases. 10 held over violating rent act: Police Saturday arrested 10 people, including two women over violating the rent act across the district.

According to police spokesman, police along with law enforcement agencies raided Saeed Park Sargodha, Chak 91/NB and Kotmomin and arrested 10 people over violating rent regulations and concealing residential documents.

Police booked Muhammad Irfan, Suleman, Sahahid, Rozeena, Farzana, Mushtaq, Riaz, Azhar, Muhammad Iqbal and Khizar Hayat. 19 drug peddlers arrested: Police Saturday arrested nineteen drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 19 drug peddlers and recovered 3.396 kilogramme hashish, 220 gram heroin,160 bottle liquor, two pistols, three rifles and one shotgun from Tasawwar Abbas, Amir Bashir, Usman, Muhammad Umair, Shahbaz, Wasim Abbas, Altaf Masih, Sher Muhammad, Ghulam Asghar, Azhar Iqbal, Imran, Yusuf Zafar and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.