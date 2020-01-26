RDA inks agreement to promote poultry, goat farming

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saturday inked agreement with two parties including IHH-Belgium and Pak-Helpline for promoting Poultry/Goat Farming at household level among poor segment of community for poverty alleviation and economic growth.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, AliKoc, President IHH-Belgium and Ikhlaq Rehman, General Secretary Helpline in the office of Rawalpindi Development Authority.

Talking to The News , Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza told that under the agreement RDA which becomes Party –A will identify the low income/poor/needy families/households besides monitoring the project/activity through periodic inspection of selected houses. The RDA will also keep liaison with Livestock and Diary Department Government of Punjab and provide necessary advisory services to selected households/families regarding feed, vaccine and medicines etc.

Similarly, IHH-Belgium Party-B will provide financial assistance for provision of a poultry set (one Rooster with five hens) to each family in urban areas and 3-4 goats to each family in rural areas. The IHH-Belgium will provide financial assistance for provision of cages to keep the birds (poultry set) and medicine.

Whereas, Pak-Helpline Party-C will arrange poultry set (Birds) and goats in consultation with, Livestock and Diary Department, Government of Punjab. Pak-Helpline will arrange cages for Birds as prescribed/suggested by Livestock and Diary Department, Government of Punjab.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza told that the target group is a poor and needy family, however preference will be given to poor /needy widows living within Rawalpindi.