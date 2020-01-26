Man kills brother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :A 50-year-old man was clubbed to death by his elder brother in the Chung police area on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Liaqat of Khaliq Nagar, Chung. The accused identified as Aslam had an exchange of harsh words with his younger brother over a domestic issue and later clubbed him to death. Police removed the body to morgue.
