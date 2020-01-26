close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Man kills brother

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

LAHORE :A 50-year-old man was clubbed to death by his elder brother in the Chung police area on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Liaqat of Khaliq Nagar, Chung. The accused identified as Aslam had an exchange of harsh words with his younger brother over a domestic issue and later clubbed him to death. Police removed the body to morgue.

