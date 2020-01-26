Rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD: Activists of Pakistan Ulema Council on Saturday took out a rally to express their solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally led by Allama Tahirul Hassan started from Markazi Jamia Masjid-e- Usmania, Razaabad, and terminated at the same point after marching through adjoining roads.

Addressing the rally, Allama Tahirul Hassan strongly condemned the Indian forces brutality in the Indian Held Kashmir and making Kashmiri People hostage in their houses in the Occupied Valley. The Indian forces had martyred hundreds of Kashmiris who were struggling to get freedom from the Indian government, he added. He demanded the United Nations resolve the issue according to its resolutions.