Girl students protest against college principal

HAFIZABAD: Hundreds of students of Government Islamia Postgraduate College for Women on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the college against Principal Shumaila Sindhu for taking thousands of rupees fine from them.

The protesters also blocked Alipur Road for many hours in protest. The girl students chanted slogans against the principal and alleged that the principal was overcharging on fee also which was injustice. They said that the fine was allegedly receiving after declaring them absent from classes.

They claimed that the principal had threatened that their admission would not be send if they did not pay the fine. The students of Intermediate claimed that their examination fee was Rs 1,195 but the college was receiving s 1,350. Later, the police rushed to the spot and restored the traffic.

MEETING: A meeting was held to make the Clean and Green Programme a success in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza while ADC (Revenue) Adnan Irshad Cheema, ADC (General) Naeemullah Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Tahir, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Rahmatullah Saqib and heads of education, health and forest departments also attended the meeting. The DC said that Lumbardars, representatives of NGOs, teachers, students, traders, Ulema, media and members of civil society must join hands with the district administration to make the city clean and green.

He said that efforts were needed to clean the environment. He warned the officers concerned that negligence on their parts would not be tolerated and he would personally monitor the campaign. He also directed the officers to remove encroachments and improve sanitary conditions in the city.

BIKE STOLEN: A bike was stolen here on Saturday.

Khalid parked his bike outside the DHQ Hospital. When he returned, he found it missing.