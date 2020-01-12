close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Woman commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

FAISALABAD: A married woman committed suicide at Chak 408 on Saturday. Musarrat Bibi ended her life by consuming poisonous chemical. The motive behind the incident is said to be that her husband Muhammad Riaz was jobless for the last many months and he could not support his family to meet the house expenses. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf, a powerloom worker of Liaqatabad,

attempted self-immolation. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident is said to be that he was jobless for the last many month.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead over a minor issue at Nishatabad on Saturday. Inam Ahmad was allegedly shot dead by accused Majid Ismat and his three friends for using pressure horn in the village bazaars.

MAN SLAUGHTERS WIFE: A man butchered his wife over a minor issue at Chak Buchiana on Saturday. Accused Muhammad Asif quarreled with his wife Fiza over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly slaughtered her.

