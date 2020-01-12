National U-18 Snooker starts

ISLAMABAD: Zubair Tahir (Pjb) won his opening round match against M Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 as the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker got under way at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Saturday.

Zubair won 49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27 to check into the next round of the event.

Saturday results: Syed Anus Zafar (Sindh) bt Syed Bilal Shah (Bal) 3-0 (53-17, 56-21, 77-27); Ahtisham Asghar (Pjb) bt Shawais Moris (Kp) 3-1 (42-37, 62-09, 41-49, 50-19); Fardeen (Pjb) bt Mohaib Kasi (Bal) 3-0 (56-32, 66-30, 60-37); Malik Muzammil Khan (Kp) bt Umer Junaid (Sindh) 3-1 (38-71, 49-26, 46-16, 74-22); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) bt M Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 (49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27); M. Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Jawad Ali (Bal) 3-0 (65-27, 68-14, 69-12); Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) bt Zohaib Mustafa (Isb) 3-0 (78-71, 67-50, 58-42); M Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Awais Ahmed (Kp) 3-0 (60-9, 62-19, 58-18) Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt M Ibrar (Kp) 3-1 (65-76, 79-8(50), 56-11, 62-26).