Meezan Bank clinches T20 Cup

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Zameen Dot Com by 2-wickets and won the National Corporate T20 Cricket Cup final played at Shah Faisal Ground on Saturday.

Captain of Meezan Bank Zeeshan won the toss and choose to field first. Zameen Dot Com batting first 148/7 after 20 overs. Zohaib Nabi 47, Nadeem Akmal 18 and Faisal 33 runs not out. Meezan Bank bowling Shan Khan bowling well 3/17, Yaseen Cheema 2/23.

In reply Meezan Bank 149/8 after 19.5 overs. Yousaf Iftikhar 46, Shan Khan 19 and Zeeshan Ahmad played well 34 runs not out. Zameen Dot Com bowling Afaq 2/15 and Zohaib 2/35 wickets. Yaseen Cheema declared played of the tournament and Shan Khan was man of the match from Meezan Bank.

Qaisar Khan and Kamran Khalil were the umpires and M Ali was the scorer. Later, chief guest General Manager Meezan Bank Anwar ul Haq and Saboor Ahmad Kh gave away winner’s trophy to Captain Meezan Bank Zeeshan Ahmad. General Manager Meezan Bank Syed Salman Ahmad was also present on this occasion.