CEC, ECP members’ appointment: MPs panel to meet on 14th to break stalemate

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commission members will meet on January 14 to break the deadlock on key appointments.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari will chair the committee’s in-camera meeting. The meeting is being held in the backdrop of ongoing deadlock between the government and opposition on the key appointments.

The stalemate between the government and opposition continues for weeks.

The government had offered to the opposition that it was ready to accept their nominees for the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan if they also agreed on its nominee for the chief election commissioner.