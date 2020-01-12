Government committed to promoting tourism: minister

PESHAWAR: Reiterating government avowed pledge to promote tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said on Saturday that the government would provide huge funds for the construction of Shandur Road and 15 polo grounds in Chitral district.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a function held in connection with the ‘Chitral Culture and Kaphol Day’ in Archives and Public Library here. The function was attended by a large number of people from Chitral community including Advisor to Chief Minister for Minorities Member Provincial Assembly Wazirzada and others.

The minister said that the government had approved funds to tune of Rs15.75 billion for the construction of Chitral-Shandur Road, adding, funds for the establishment of 15 polo grounds in the district had also been sanctioned.

He said the government was planning to develop the infrastructure of Chitral district and taking steps to highlight its

culture and beauty as the valley is blessed with mountains, rivers and wildlife.

Quoting the prime minister, he said the past governments had paid no attention to promote tourism in Chitral district. “The government will extend all possible help to promote tourism in Chitral,” he added.