NUML awards degrees to 327 graduates

Islamabad :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held its 15th convocation at the University premises on Saturday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony. In the convocation 327 students were conferred degrees and 20 gold medals were awarded to the graduates of different programmes.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Nayyer Naseer, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments and a large number of students along with their parents attended the Convocation.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on the successful completion of education and said that it is the first steps for the students in lifelong learning and along with education; dedication, commitment and hard work is the key to achieve success in life. He stressed that all the passing out students must focus on ethical and moral values to develop a tolerant society. He said that NUML is a unique university, which is playing important role in global economy by teaching languages.

The chief guests said that government has started various programs for youth as youth is the asset of the country. He further said that under Ehsaas Programme government is providing two hundred thousand scholarships for under graduate students, which is the largest scholarships ever and under Kamyab Jawan Programme a hefty amount is earmarked to give loans to youth to start their businesses. It is need of the hour that we must stand united in prevailing situation and play our due part for the development of this motherland.

Earlier, NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contribution made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia. He said that a newly construct research center is almost ready for inauguration, which will help faculty and students to expand their research scope and will provide excellent research opportunities. He also highlighted that NUML while keeping in view of future demand has started new BS programs such as BS Area Studies (China) which will help the students to understand the importance of CPEC and regional developments. He said that NUML is providing various facilities to students like career counselling etc and assist them academically to choose right subject to excel in life. He said that NUML, currently, employs around 200 PhD faculty members while 117 more PhDs are expected to complete their degrees by next year.