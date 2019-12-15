Country facing economic crisis, says Farooq Sattar

MULTAN: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has said that the country is passing through economic crisis.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, he said that the federal government was immature to handle different matters. He claimed that the instability in the country was a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s non-political affairs. He said that the opposition had the mandate of masses and Imran Khan should tackle affairs in a soft way with opposition. The government should improve its political behavior, he suggested.

The unemployment and inflation were deeply crushing the masses, which had broken all the past records, he continued. If the government does not hold dialogues with the opposition, than what would it deliver in the backdrop of critical situation in the country, he questioned.

The opposition support requires for making laws with two thirds majorities, he said. The government needs to improve situation not only in the south Punjab but also across the country with equal distribution of resources otherwise the situation would go worse, he warned. Dr Farooq Sattar said that the PTI slogan of change before election had proved an eyewash as the life of common man could not be changed.

The PTI had promised creating job opportunities for 10 million youth and providing five million houses to homeless people in the country, he maintained. The PTI government had brought joblessness instead of providing them jobs, he added.

He said that the sense of deprivation and insecurity could be judge from the PIC Lahore incident. Each person wants to take law and order in his hand due to failed grip of the government, he added.

He said that south Punjab Sooba Mahaz leader Khusro Bukhtiar merged his group in the PTI on the assurance of creation of the south Punjab province but he was keeping mum after becoming a minister and avoiding tabling bill of the south Punjab province. The government had announced mega projects for Karachi but nothing delivered in reality, he lamented. He said that all stakeholders should avoid politics of confrontation. He predicted formation of the national government in 2020. He assured that minus Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM would prove a futile exercise.