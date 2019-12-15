Jirga seeks reopening of mosque in Orakzai

KALAYA: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday asked the corps commander Peshawar and district administration to reopen a mosque in Dabori area in upper Orakzai district.

A grand jirga of the tribal elders to this effect was held at Dabori and was attended by the Orakzai Youth president Nawaz Khan, Misal Khan, Najeebullah, Abdur Rehman of PTI, Maulana Zeenatullah and others. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the Dabori mosque had been closed for the last 12 years.

They said that the people of Alikhel and Malakhel tribes were willing to repair the mosque but due to unknown reasons they were not being permitted. They said they were facing hardships while praying under the open sky in winter, summer and snowfall.