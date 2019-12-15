Man kills nephew, two neighbours in Kolai-Palas

MANSEHRA: A man on Saturday shot dead his nephew and two neighbours and left his two wives injured after witnessing the former at his home in Mareen village in Kolai-Palas district on Saturday.

“We have reached the crime scene where a suspect killed his nephew and two neighbours and injured his two wives and managed to flee,” Habibur Rehman Tanoli, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kolai-Palas told reporters.According to police, one Mohammad Modo opened fire on his nephew, Mohammad Anwar after seeing him at his home, leaving him dead on the spot. In the meantime two neighbours, whose identity could not be established, rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots, but the suspect also indiscriminately fired at them, leaving both of them dead and injured his two wives. “We have yet to confirm the exact reason behind the triple murder. The suspect, who fled the scene, would soon be arrested and taken to justice,” Tanoli said. He said the first information report was lodged and the pistol used in killings was taken into possession. He added that the eyewitnesses were being questioned about the killings.