Countess Mara favourite for Dominator Cup today

LAHORE: The 16th day winter meeting 2019-20 of Lahore Race Club is full of activity hectic to the core with nine races listed in the card that features eight Aberdonian Plates and a Dominator Cup scheduled for Sunday, December 15.

As par order of the day, five plate races are to be held before the cup and three afterwards.

Apart for the cup and seventh race, all the plate races are of class VII. As the first six races are of a miles run, the remaining three are of 1200 metres distance.

The Dominator Cup is a term race for 2 years old mares and fillies with eyes drawn towards Countess Mara for a win from among a field of seven horses. With the first race starting at 11.30 am, the cup race is expected to take place at around 2.25 pm and the day terminates after 4.30 pm.

The first race favourite for win is Baa Aytbar, place Tutab Prince and fluke Goloo Prince with competition also coming from Shan-e-Kakrali, Mashable, Golden Beauty, Beach Beauty, It’s Me, Aaban Prince, Tony Baba, Khabib, Great Queen, Naveed Choice, Mr Brown, Piyari Guria and Lovely Poma.

The second race favourite for win is Bet of The Day, place Zahid Love and fluke Tell Me with competition also coming from Aya Darwaish, Bano, Salam-e-Pakistan and Casino Boy.

The third race favourite for win is Royal Runner, place Artghal and fluke Punjabi Munda with competition also coming from Lucky Time, Dancing Beauty, Sheba and Janab.

The fourth race favourite for win is Silken Black, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Zoaq-e-Yaqeen with competition also coming from Piyara Sayeen, Miss Bray, Natalia, Anibal, Helena, Narowal Princess, Days Gone and After Hero.

The fifth race favourite for win is Khan Jee, place Faizi Choice and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar with competition also coming from Banjo, Only Jutt, Neeli The Great, English Babu, Red Boy, Prince of Lion, Manal Love, Baland-o-Bala, Lalazaar and Safdar Princess.

The six Dominator Cup race favourite for win is Countess Mara, place Wahab and fluke Rapunzel Beauty with competition of a two year old horses also coming from Forever One, Innocent One, Mamlaris and Sajni.

The seventh race favourite for win is Follow My Lead, place Double Action and fluke Sparking with competition also coming from Al Akbar, Jharra, Legacy and My Son.

The eighth race favourite for win is Wind Talker, place Sinner and fluke Khadim with competition also coming from Remember Me, Salam-e-Dera, Sea Horse and Jabbar Prince.

The ninth race favourite for win is Dazzling, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Big Foot with competition also coming from Qamar Choice, Miss World, Miss Mohni Road and Sumy Choice.