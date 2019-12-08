Qaim Ali Shah asked to appear before NAB team

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a questionnaire to the Sindh Ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a fake bank accounts scam and asked him to appear before its investigation team on Dec 10.

According to sources, Shah has been directed to bring the questionnaire, comprising 20 questions, with him on Tuesday, December 10.

Qaim Ali Shah appeared before a NAB investigating team probing fake bank accounts scam with regard to Roshan Sindh project and was interrogated for one hour.