Sufi music event held at Alhamra

LAHORE : A musical event titled “Sufi Night” was held for Sufi music lovers on Saturday featuring the performances of Sufi band Teen Taal and Alhamra Unplugged which enthralled the audiences with their exceptional performances.

A large number of audience attended the event at Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall.

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture Director General Ms Saman Rai was the guest of honour of the event.

She said Sufi music was not bound by colours, nations or borders. The event was a delightful pleasure for Sufi music lovers, she said.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “The objective of organising the evening was to pay tribute to our Sufi poets and transfer our Sufi heritage to our younger generation.” He said that Lahore Arts Council had always encouraged and promoted such events. “Sufi music is a strong part of Pakistani music, and I believe that this is an effective tool to revisit the least explored world of Sufi music.”

He said that LAC arranged the event in collaboration with Hubullah Welfare Society as a treat for the people who loved Sufi music and wanted to listen to their favorite singers with the mesmerising multiplicity of Sufi poetry.