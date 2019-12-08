ICI Pakistan hosts exhibition

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan Limited hosted an exhibition on December 7, 2019 to showcase its incredible history and growth story to mark the company’s 75th anniversary, a statement said on Saturday.

Very few companies in Pakistan have so far celebrated 75 years and; therefore, this is a major milestone not just for ICI Pakistan, but also for the country, it added.

Over the last seven-and-a -half decades, ICI Pakistan has attained an iconic status – known and trusted by generations across Pakistan. It has transformed from a single manufacturing unit to become one of the most diversified conglomerates of the country.

To celebrate and display its rich legacy through this exhibition, the company worked with the Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) to do an extensive review of archival material and collect oral histories of retired and current employees, it said.

State-of-the-art technology has been used in the exhibition to ensure an interactive and immersive experience for visitors and employees.