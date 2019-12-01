‘Donkey King’ to be released in Russia in local language

KARACHI: Pakistan’s biggest and Geos first animated film the Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film, is set to have (dubbed) theatrical release in the Russian Federation on 5th Dec, 2019. After South Korea and Spain, this is third international market to have dubbed theatrical release.

Aziz Jindani, the Director of the Donkey King, and the man behind Pakistan’s first and most popular superhero animated series has stated, “This is a huge achievement for us as a nation that a Pakistani film has reached such high levels of popularity and is now reaching newer audiences. We will, however, not stop just with the release in Russia, we are trying to unlock other international markets too and further updates on this front will be shared soon. This is a huge stepping stone for the Pakistani film industry as it is creating new benchmarks internationally, giving us much more exposure than we ever had before.”

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.

Over the next few months, DK will be dubbed and released across seven countries. This is the first ever Pakistani film in recent history to have a dubbed release internationally and for sure the first Pakistani film ever to release in Russia.