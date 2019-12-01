Colourful seascape attracts people at chrysanthemum show at Jilani Park

LAHORE :A large number of people flocked to the Jilani Park on the second day of the annual Chrysanthemum Show on Saturday.

The annual chrysanthemum show, being organised by the Horticultural Society of Pakistan in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), displayed flower arrangements by professionals as well as amateurs in the field.

A huge floral display of a colourful seascape by the Floral Art Society was a special attraction of the show.

An artistic use of different varieties of chrysanthemum flowers made the floral display of the seascape really eye-catching with visitors admiring the colourful display.

The designated spot for the show near Parks and Horticulture Authority offices at the Jilani Park presented a spectacular view with colourful varieties of chrysanthemum.

According to Tariq Jilani, convener of the flower show, around 200 varieties of chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Dawoodi) have been put on display in the show.

He said besides professionals, educational institutions, hotels and amateurs were participating in the show.

He added the prize distribution ceremony of the Chrysanthemum Show 2019 would be held on Sunday (today). The show will continue till December 8.