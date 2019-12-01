Rulers have pushed country into crises: Mian Iftikhar Hussain

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary and Rehbar Committee member Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that those who imposed Imran Khan as the prime minister on the nation should also have taught him about how to run the country’s affairs.

Addressing a rally under the Plan-C of JUI-F at Shobra Chowk, Mian Iftikhar said that the incumbent rulers were pushing the country into more crises, instead of resolving issues the country has been facing.

On the occasion, JUI-F leaders Qari Muhammad Aslam and Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, PML-N’s Ikhtyar Wali, ANP’s Jamal Khattak and Engr Hamid Khan, and QWP’s Waliur Rehman also addressed the rally.

He said that the prime minister was still doing the politics of containers and he was not trying to resolve issues with the opposition through talks.

He said that the government’s poor policies have damaged the country’s economy. “Plan-C will result in the removal of the incumbent rulers,” he claimed.

On the occasion, the demonstrators also demanded the government to expel the ambassador of Norway from the country in view of the recent desecration of the Holy Quran.