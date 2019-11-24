Tribal elders give land for establishing customs house at Angoor Adda

WANA: Tribal elders in South Waziristan on Saturday reached an agreement with the district administration officials to allot land for the construction of the customs house at Angoor Adda located on the Pak-Afghan border, official sources said.

The sources said that tribal elders Asmatullah Wazir, Noor Rehman Wazir and others belonging to the Yargulkhel clan of Ahmedzai Wazir tribe, held a meeting to discuss the issue with the officials at the office of Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz Khan Marwat.

Allotting 150 kanal of land for the construction of the custom house, the elders and officials signed an agreement and mutually agreed that the price of one kanal would be Rs275,000.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that all kinds of business activities would be launched at Angoor Adda to benefit the local people. He added that the setting up of customs house would be a great achievement after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official said that there would be a check on any illegal business in the area. While agreeing to the construction of the customs house on the land owned by their clan,, the tribal elders urged the authorities not to question the non-custom paid vehicles plying in the area or else they would resist the move.

They said that the government had given no privileges to the tribal people after the merger of Fata with KP. They claimed that even the privileges being given before the merger had been halted.