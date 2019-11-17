close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Agencies
November 17, 2019

Continuing with ex-govt’s policies helped improve business reforms

Agencies
November 17, 2019

KARACHI: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, has said Pakistan’s improvement in the World Bank’s business reform report was made possible by continuing the policies of the previous government, a media report said.

Talking to reporters at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce in Karachi, the adviser maintained that the good actions taken by the previous government should be appreciated, including the business reforms. Dawood asserted that water supply is a bigger problem for Sindh industries than gas and electricity.

“The Sindh government should not raise water prices for industries,” he added. He said the Islamic countries should promote bilateral trade, adding that the government was striving to ensure a favourable environment for foreign investors.

The adviser elaborated that the government has taken forward the development of power production. Commenting over the rising prices of vegetables, he was of the view that the government was in talks with Iran for import of tomatoes.

