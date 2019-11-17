KU hosting event to remember road accident victims

The Department of Mass Communication at University of Karachi will host an event today (Sunday) to create awareness about the importance of following traffic rules.

The event, titled ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’, will be held at Sarwar Naseem Hall at the Department of Mass Communication at 4pm.

The event is aimed at creating road traffic awareness by remembering victims of road accidents and learning how to avoid such incidents in the future.

This day is celebrated worldwide since 2000 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as “the appropriate acknowledgment for victims of road traffic crashes and their families”.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed on the third Sunday in November every year. This year, the day is falling on November 17.

Along with the said event, students of the department are also organising a road safety awareness programme in collaboration with the Sindh traffic police. At the conclusion of the event, participants will light candles in the memory of the road traffic victims.